Thousands Without Power in Parts of East Bay: PG&E

More than 32,000 PG&E customers were without power in the East Bay Thursday evening, the utility company said.

According to PG&E's outage map, about 32,168 customers were without power in parts of Piedmont and Oakland.

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado posted video on her Twitter page that showed traffic lights were off in the area.

VIDEO: Power outage in Piedmont and neighboring parts of #Oakland. Traffic lights are not working.



People are lighting candles 🕯 in their living rooms. Hope this power outage doesn’t cause any traffic accidents! @nbcbayarea #blackout #BayArea pic.twitter.com/TIKcUq5Lcw — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) March 4, 2022

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

According to PG&E's website, they estimated that the power will be fully restored by 9 p.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.