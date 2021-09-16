California Lottery

Three Lottery Scratchers Players in Bay Area Win a Combined $7 Million

Lucky winners bought tickets in San Francisco, San Jose and Mountain View

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently took home a combined $7 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

In San Francisco, Danh Pham won $5 million on a 100X Scratchers bought at L & J Groceries, 21 Leland Ave., the lottery said.

In San Jose, Ngan Nguyen claimed a $2 million jackpot on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket bought at Dolce Espresso, 2078 Tully Road, lottery officials said.

Also in the South Bay, Jimwell Castro hit a $1 million prize on a Multiplier Mania Scratchers bought at Mountain View Unocal, 101 East El Camino Real in Mountain View, according to the lottery.

Meanwhile, there were no jackpot winners this week in the multi-state lotto draws, and the estimated combined total for the Powerball and Mega Millions games was nearing $900 million.

The next Mega Millions draw, with an estimated jackpot of $405 million, is Friday. The next scheduled Powerball draw, with an estimated jackpot of $457 million, is Saturday.

The next draw for California's Superlotto Plus game, with an estimated jackpot of $18 million, also takes place Saturday.

