Police Investigate Three Non-Fatal Shootings in Oakland

Oakland Police are investigating three non-fatal shootings that occurred since Thursday.

Officers were dispatched just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital, after two men showed up with gunshot wounds.

The men were traveling with another man in the 2300 block of E. 12th Street. when the men were truck by gunfire. The victims self-transported to a local hospital, were treated by medical personnel, and were listed in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police found the shooting scene and are investigating.

At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 7500 block of Bancroft Ave, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police were dispatched just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday to the 4800 block of Fairfax Ave., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers aided the victim until firefighters and an ambulance arrived. The victim is listed in stable condition.

All three incidents are being investigated. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.