The double threat of continuing inflation and President Donald Trump's tariffs has some shoppers changing habits and experts predicting a potential boom for thrift stores.

In San Jose Thursday, crews were putting the finishing touches on a new Goodwill outlet store that will open on Friday. The store is a little different from traditional Goodwill facilities.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This is where customers will be able to come in here, to buy the clothing that wasn't actually sold in the retail stores or the other housewares, and buy it by the pound," Goodwill Silicon Valley CEO Chris Baker said.

They expect a packed house at the grand opening, and with prices continuing to rise amid inflation and tariff fears, Bankrate predicts more and more people will be heading to stores like these.

"People want sustainability, they want other options, they want cheaper options to be honest even without tariffs and certainly with tariffs," said Dr. Caroline Chen from San Jose State University's business school. "Some experts are projecting that the re-commerce market in the retail clothing area is going to grow five times faster than the traditional retail market, which is pretty interesting."

Chen said last year alone the thrift market grew by 14%.

Thrifters said if there was ever a time to thrift, it's now.