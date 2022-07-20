Bay Bridge

Tiny Home Spotted on Bay Bridge – It's Not What You Think

PaintedLadiesBathrooms
San Francisco Public Works

A photo posted by KCBS of an apparent tiny home spilling off a truck and landing in a lane on the Bay Bridge sent social media buzzing Wednesday, with many taking the opportunity to jokingly tie the incident to the Bay Area's housing crisis.

Turns out the tiny home is actually a portable toilet dressed as San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies.

Yes, really.

San Francisco Public Works said the tiny home, er, tiny toilet is out of service, KCBS reports, adding the incident took crews about 30 minutes to clear on the bridge.

