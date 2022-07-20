Tiny Home Spotted on Bay Bridge – It's Not What You Think

A photo posted by KCBS of an apparent tiny home spilling off a truck and landing in a lane on the Bay Bridge sent social media buzzing Wednesday, with many taking the opportunity to jokingly tie the incident to the Bay Area's housing crisis.

Even our very own Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura joined in on the fun.

1br + 1ba w/ wide open Bay views.

Easy commute to SF and Oakland.

No utilities. No pets.

$3,500 a month.

(12-month minimum) #HousingCrisis https://t.co/CjUvVWIqIK — Chris Chmura ✈ (@Chris_Chmura) July 20, 2022

Turns out the tiny home is actually a portable toilet dressed as San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yes, really.

San Francisco Public Works said the tiny home, er, tiny toilet is out of service, KCBS reports, adding the incident took crews about 30 minutes to clear on the bridge.