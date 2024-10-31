Pumpkins to candy wrappers: Tips on saving the environment this Halloween

Climate change can be a spooky topic to talk about, so we want to help you avoid wasteful behaviors this Halloween.

To do so, you should follow these pointers:

You can save your Halloween costume for next year or donate it

Candy wrappers, spider webs and glow sticks go in the trash -- not the recycling bin

If you see wrappers out on your street, pick them up or they'll end up in the storm drain and pollute our water

Pumpkins go in the garbage or in your backyard compost pile, but not in the yard trimming container

San Jose environmental leaders are reinforcing the correct sorting of pumpkins this Halloween. If you have extra pumpkins that don't fit in your garbage, Valerie Osmond from the City of San Jose Environmental said you can purchase an extra garbage sticker to "set out extra garbage if you need to."

You can also save on your energy bill by bringing down the Halloween lights and inflatable decorations in your yard the next day.