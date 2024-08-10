Crime and Courts

Drivers beware: Police report spike in tire and wheel thefts in Bay Area

Dozens of cars have been hit over the past week in Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, leaving drivers outraged and stranded

By Jodi Hernandez

A rash of tire and wheel thefts in parts of the Bay Area have police sounding the alarm.

Dozens of cars have been hit over the past week in Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, leaving drivers outraged and stranded.

The thieves appear to be targeting apartment complex parking lots, according to police.

In Walnut Creek, police said thieves hit at least 10 cars in a 24-hour period over last weekend.

"People literally went to sleep, woke up, and found their cars on blocks," Walnut Creek police Lt. Jeff Slater said.

Daniel Serrato, a theft victim, said him and his neighbors woke Saturday morning to discover three cars with their wheels and tires ripped off.

"I've lived here less than a year and seen three instances already where we walk outside and random cars are sitting on bricks," Serrato said.

Several people in nearby Concord suffered the same kind of losses. A car was hit Sunday afternoon leaving the owner and her neighbors stunned.

And to the North Bay in Petaluma, police said more than 10 cars have been targeted since Sunday.

Police are urging people to take precautions and be aware.

"Try to park in a well lit area," Slater said. "I'd recommend an alarm device, and if you have aftermarket or expensive tires or wheels, I would suggest using a wheel lock system."

