‘Toast of Sausalito' taking place in North Bay

The "Toast of Sausalito," a beer, wine and spirits festival is happening this Saturday on five blocks of Caledonia, Pine and Litho streets.

A throwback to the old Caledonia Street Fair, you can sample beverages from 40 different vendors, and there will be more than 80 arts and crafts merchants.

Nine different musical acts will play three different stages from just after 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Organizers say you won't want to just wander, you'll want to get involved.

"We have different martial arts demonstrations, we have participation through a dance called the Virginia Reel, we have art contests and art happenings where the public is going to be able to participate in the creation of arts whether street art or canvas or using cardboard in a carboard cutout contest," Bryan Vitale of the City of Sausalito Parks and Recreation Department said.

You can find more information on the festival at sausalito.gov.