Holidays

New line from Today Show's Jill Martin makes the perfect comfy gift

Today Show Lifestyle Contributor Jill Martin launched her new line of comfy gifts, one of which was just named to the list of Oprah's Favorite Things

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lot of people are likely thinking of what to get others for the holidays. Today Show's lifestyle contributor is hoping that includes something both cozy and elegant from her new brand.

You may know Jill Martin from her Steals and Deals segment, or perhaps from her breast cancer journey which she shared with Today viewers. While she was fighting and subsequently recovering, she launched her own line of items that she describes as cozy elegance.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Her 2-foot animal buddies were also just named to the list of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Celebrity News Nov 14

Hoda Kotb's ‘Today' replacement revealed

Oct 7

Hoda Kotb talks about her decision to leave Today show and 26 Years at NBC

Books and literature Nov 5

Join the Banned Book Club with our November pick, “The Awakening”

Jill said her best advice for someone looking to start or grow their own business is to start narrow and branch out from that one idea.

“I think always in life, and I felt this through my breast cancer journey, going narrow and tight, and giving 100% to one thing and then branching out from there will always win, instead of doing 100 things at once,” Martin said.

In all, Jill focused on just four items, including hoodies and loungers. While she was recovering and couldn't be out and about, she spent her time securing licensing agreements with the NBA so you can both be cozy and golden like the Warriors.

You can see more of these items on jillmartin.com.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysToday Show
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us