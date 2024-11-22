New line from Today Show's Jill Martin makes the perfect comfy gift

A lot of people are likely thinking of what to get others for the holidays. Today Show's lifestyle contributor is hoping that includes something both cozy and elegant from her new brand.

You may know Jill Martin from her Steals and Deals segment, or perhaps from her breast cancer journey which she shared with Today viewers. While she was fighting and subsequently recovering, she launched her own line of items that she describes as cozy elegance.

Her 2-foot animal buddies were also just named to the list of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Jill said her best advice for someone looking to start or grow their own business is to start narrow and branch out from that one idea.

“I think always in life, and I felt this through my breast cancer journey, going narrow and tight, and giving 100% to one thing and then branching out from there will always win, instead of doing 100 things at once,” Martin said.

In all, Jill focused on just four items, including hoodies and loungers. While she was recovering and couldn't be out and about, she spent her time securing licensing agreements with the NBA so you can both be cozy and golden like the Warriors.

You can see more of these items on jillmartin.com.