Oakland

Arrest Made After Toddler's Body Found in Napa County

By Bay City News

One person has been arrested following the slaying of a 2-year-old whose body was found in rural Napa County, Oakland police said Thursday.

San Pablo police notified Oakland police just before 2:30 a.m. last Friday that a 2-year-old may have been slain.

The slaying occurred in Oakland, according to police. The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department's homicide unit at 510-238-3821 or a tip line at 510-238-7950.

