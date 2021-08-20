Interstate 680

Tolling Begins for New Express Lane on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County

FasTrak tags are required for anyone wishing to use the pay lanes

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Tolling operations began Friday morning for a new 11-mile express lane on southbound Interstate 680 from Martinez to Walnut Creek.

The express lane starting at Marina Vista Boulevard in Martinez will charge tolls from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and connects with a previously existing 11-mile express lane on southbound I-680 from Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To use the express lane, drivers need to have a FasTrak toll tag, and carpoolers need a FasTrak Flex toll tag set to the 2 or 3+ position. People driving by themselves can pay half the price of the toll if they have an eligible clean-air vehicle and a FasTrak CAV toll tag, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Tolls change for the lane depending on levels of traffic on the highway. Digital signs above the lane will display the rate, which drivers pay for each toll zone they enter, with five zones in all on the 22-mile stretch from Martinez to San Ramon.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Interstate 680Contra Costa Countyexpress lanestoll lanes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us