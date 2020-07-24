Tom Hanks to Serve as Virtual Hawker at A's Games This Season

A legendary voice will echo throughout the Oakland Coliseum during A’s games this season.

Award-winning actor and East Bay native Tom Hanks will serve as a virtual guest hawker for the club.

Without fans in the stands to provide natural noise during the coronavirus-shortened season, the A's have turned to Hanks, who will be heard over the stadium speakers selling classic baseball game favorites, like hot dogs, peanuts and scorecards.

Serving as a hawker is nothing new for Hanks. His first job was selling concessions at the Oakland Coliseum, according to the A’s.

The A’s will also pipe in familiar sounds heard at the ballpark, such as the “Let’s Go Oakland” chant, the blaring of vuvuzelas and the beating of drums.