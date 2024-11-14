KNBR sports radio lets go of longtime host Tom Tolbert, report says

Bay Area sports radio station KNBR reportedly has let go of longtime host Tom Tolbert, according to SFGate.

According to KNBR's website, Tolbert joined "The Sports Leader" in 1996 after his NBA playing career, which included a stint with the Golden State Warriors. He became a prominent voice in the Bay Area sports talk radio world while hosting the popular "Razor and Mr.T" show alongside Ralph Barbieri.

Tolbert later partnered up with longtime Bay Area sports columnist Ray Ratto and then John Lund. He most recently co-hosted alongside Adam Copeland.

This time last year, KNBR parted ways with hosts F.P. Santangelo and Paul McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, also known as "Paulie Mac," worked alongside Brian Murphy on the station's "Murph and Mac" morning show. Santangelo was serving as the main voice on the station's nighttime program.