Tony La Russa launches nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare

Legendary baseball hall of famer and A's former general manager Tony La Russa is working to help pets in need.

Having helped pets for years to find their forever home, La Russa is launching a new family nonprofit called La Russa Rescue Champions, dedicated to supporting animal rescue organizations.

La Russa said that his commitment to animals started from even before, but was solidified in 1986 when he and his family first moved to the Bay Area for the A's.

"[The pets] are like little miracles, what they do to your family," La Russa said. "Then we realized that the animals could really benefit the people in need."

To kick off the launch of La Russa Rescue Champions, the foundation is hosting a star-studded "Champions to the Rescue" fundraising event on Jan. 25 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Big names like Billy Bob Thornton, Adam Duritz of the Counting Crows and an all-star A's panel will all be taking part in the event.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.lesherartscenter.org/.