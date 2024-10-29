Top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area, per Yelp Elites

Yelp Elites have spoken.

Here are the top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area, as of Oct. 20, according to the frequent Yelp contributors known for their reviews.

Zareen’s, a Pakistani restaurant in Palo Alto, locked down the top spot on the list.

Duc Huong, a Vietnamese sandwich spot in San Jose, came in at number two.

Rounding out the top three is The Laundromat, a bagel shop and pizza restaurant in San Francisco.

Below you can find the remaining restaurants that made the top 10.

4. 10 Butchers Korean BBQ in Sunnyvale

5. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco

6. House of Prime Rib in San Francisco

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

7. Komeya No Bento in San Francisco

8. Breakfast Little in San Francisco

9. Tiny Sushi - Oh Baby in Daly City

10. San Tung in San Francisco