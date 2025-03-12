Top Oakland mayoral candidates face off in debate

The top two contenders in Oakland’s mayoral race squared off in a live debate Tuesday night, covering numerous issues facing the troubled city.

It was a showdown between Oakland’s veteran retired congresswoman Barbara Lee and former councilmember Loren Taylor, who was narrowly defeated by Sheng Thao in the 2022 mayoral race.

In order to qualify for Tuesday night’s debate, candidates had to have raised at least $75,000 for their campaign.

Lee and Taylor were the only ones who met that threshold. In terms of safety, Lee And Taylor agreed that Oakland police needs to expand from about 650 to at least 800 officers to address the city’s ongoing crime issues.

Oakland voters have just a few weeks to finalize their decision about who will fill the vacated mayor’s seat until 2026. The election will be held on Apr. 15.

Thom Jensen has more in the video above.