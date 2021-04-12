Topgolf to Open First Bay Area Location in San Jose

A popular entertainment option is coming to the Bay Area for the first time.

Topgolf, which mixes golf, technology and entertainment, will open a location in San Jose on Friday, April 16. It will be the company's first location in the Bay Area and fourth in California – the others being in the Sacramento and Los Angeles areas.

Topgolf San Jose, located at 10 Topgolf Dr. in the city's Alviso neighborhood, features 120 hitting bays equipped with ball-tracking technology, a wine lounge, dining options, hundreds of televisions and more, according to the company.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be health and safety measures in place. Reservations are required. People in the same bay can't be from more than three different households. Face masks must be worn at all times except when eating, drinking or hitting.

"The venue is equipped with social distancing markers throughout the venue as well as custom-made bay dividers to establish barriers between groups," Topgolf said in a statement. "Bays, golf clubs and game screens will be disinfected after each group, and common areas will be disinfected every hour by roving cleaning teams."