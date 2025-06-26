Tordillos declares victory in San Jose City Council District 3 race

Anthony Tordillos has declared an upset victory in the special election runoff for the vacant San Jose City Council District 3 seat, his campaign announced Thursday.

Tordillos, the city's Planning Commission chair, held 65% of the vote as of Wednesday evening over his runoff opponent Gabby Chavez-Lopez in the race for the seat vacated by disgraced councilman Omar Torres.

Ballots still were being counted, and no official result had been declared by the Registrar of Voters as of Thursday morning. Chavez-Lopez's campaign had not yet responded to Tordillos's declaration.

San Jose's District 3 represents much of the downtown area.

Tordillos' campaign called the victory a major upset, as he barely made the cut for the runoff in the April 8 special election. He made affordable housing, public safety and homelessness solutions centerpieces of his campaign and was endorsed by Mayor Matt Mahan after Mahan's original candidate was eliminated.

Despite being outspent by nearly $350,000, Tordillos was backed by the Democratic Party, labor unions, some business groups and the police union, his campaign said.

"District 3 voters showed they won’t settle for status quo San Jose politics," Tordillos said after claiming victory. "They’re tired of the same old fights between business and labor — they want a councilmember they can count on to deliver results on housing affordability, homelessness, and public safety. We were never supposed to make it this far, but thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who knocked on over 30,000 doors, we’re here."

Tordillos will become the first ever Filipino member of the San José City Council and only the third ever LGBTQ+ member of the council, according to his campaign.