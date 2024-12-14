Tornado touches down in Santa Cruz County, NWS says

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that a tornado touched down in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County.
"Based on video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures a tornado occurred at 1:40 p.m.," the National Weather Service said on social media.
They added that their survey team will further investigate to provide a ranking.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.