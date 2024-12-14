Santa Cruz County

Tornado touches down in Santa Cruz County, NWS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that a tornado touched down in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County.

"Based on video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures a tornado occurred at 1:40 p.m.," the National Weather Service said on social media.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

They added that their survey team will further investigate to provide a ranking.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

bay area weather 7 hours ago

Updates on Bay Area storm-related problems: Tornado reported in Scotts Valley, road closures

power outages 4 hours ago

List: PG&E outages in Bay Area

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us