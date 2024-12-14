Tornado touches down in Santa Cruz County, NWS says

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that a tornado touched down in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County.

"Based on video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures a tornado occurred at 1:40 p.m.," the National Weather Service said on social media.

A Local Storm Report has been issued for a tornado in Scotts Valley, CA. Based on video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures a tornado occurred ~1:40 PM. A NWS Survey team will further investigate to provide a ranking. #cawx pic.twitter.com/IYxksSfMTD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2024

They added that their survey team will further investigate to provide a ranking.

