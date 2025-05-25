Popular San Jose Mexican eatery reopens downtown location

A popular San Jose restaurant reopened its downtown location on Saturday after a fire shut it down over a year ago.

Tostadas, a Mexican eatery that's self-described as "La Casa de la Birria & las Micheladas" -- or the home of birria and micheladas -- held a grand reopening that featured a mariachi band, a raffle and tequila.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This is what represents us. This is what we started with, and we feel like this is our baby," said Alex Garcia, owner of Tostadas.

Alex and his brother Victor Garcia founded the restaurant as a way to show that their status as DACA recipients would not stop them "from living the dream."

"Being in the United States is an opportunity to do anything that you really want to. When you put your heart, time and energy, and persistence, nothing can stop you," Alex said.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County District 2 Supervisor Betty Duong attended the reopening celebration.

"Congratulations to Tostadas on their grand reopening in Downtown San José," Duong said in an Instagram post. "Tostadas is a family legacy inspired by their parents’ love for food and community. Let’s continue supporting our local businesses that make District 2 so special."