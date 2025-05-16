Tour bus fire on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains prompts evacuations

A tour bus caught fire Friday morning on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, prompting passengers to evacuate the vehicle, according to Santa Clara County fire officials.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, the bus was traveling southbound on Highway 17, near Idylwild Road, when the engine caught fire, officals said.

Passengers on the bus included 32 minors and seven adults, and all were safely evacuated before the bus burst into flames, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation. The bus was a total loss, and another bus was on the way to pick up the kids, officials said.

Southbound Highway 17 traffic was backed up because of residual delays, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.