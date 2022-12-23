Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle

A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years.

“There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”

Sacred Heart even sent out teams to buy toys Friday, but it might not be enough to meet the demand.

Patricia Hernandez is one of the lucky ones. Her shopping appointment Friday was early, when there were still plenty of toys.

It’s the later families who might not be so lucky this Christmas.