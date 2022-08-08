Toys R Us

Toys R Us to Make a Comeback in the Bay Area

A flagship store will be located in the San Francisco Macy's.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Toys R Us is making a comeback, but this time with a little help of a major department store.

After closing all stores in 2018 due to financial troubles, Toys R Us will soon be inside Macy's stores across the country, including the Bay Area.

Some locations have already opened in Daly City, Palo Alto, San Jose, San Mateo, Walnut Creek and other parts of California like Stockton, Visalia, Fresno, Carlsbad and more.

Larger flagship stores will open later this year in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

For the full list of Toys R Us locations across the U.S., click here.

