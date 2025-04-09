San Jose

Trader Joe's shoppers in San Jose wait in long line for mini tote bags

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trader Joe's beloved mini canvas tote bags are back, and they drew quite the crowd Tuesday at a location in San Jose.

Shoppers at the location on Coleman Avenue stood in a long line to get their hands on one. Some people got in line as early as 7 a.m. – two hours before the store opens.

Trader Joe's did spread out its distribution times, releasing more bags at noon and 5 p.m.

Shoppers were limited to buying four totes at a time.

San Jose
