Officers investigating traffic accident in San Ramon, police say

Officers are investigating an accident in San Ramon which resulted in a major injury, police said Thursday.

According to the San Ramon Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon and Crow Canyon roads. It did not say when the accident happened.

At 3:03 p.m. Thursday, SRPD said Westbound Crow Canyon Road was closed through the intersection of Porter Drive and Park Place, while northbound Bollinger Canyon Road was closed through Deerwood Drive. It projected the closures would continue until at least 5 p.m. while officers investigated the collision.

SRPD did also note that eastbound Crow Canyon Road had been re-opened at 3:03 p.m.