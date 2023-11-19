Crockett

Crews clear scene on eastbound I-80 in Crockett after car crash

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

The Crockett Carquinez Fire Department said its crews have cleared the scene after a car crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Crockett Sunday.

The crash is just south of Pomona Avenue, according to the department. Previously its crews were there along with California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

At least one car has been damaged, the department said, adding that traffic was backing up. 

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Other information wasn’t immediately available.

