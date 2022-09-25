Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there.
The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
For Tuesday, the following will take place:
- Tasman Drive will be closed at 9 a.m.
- At 12:30 p.m., the Creek trail detour will be in place
- At 1:30 p.m., the stadium parking lots will open
- At 5 p.m., stadium gates open
- The soccer game begins at 7 p.m.
The full traffic advisory is available at https://bit.ly/3RdHba2.
