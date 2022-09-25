Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there.

The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

For Tuesday, the following will take place:

Tasman Drive will be closed at 9 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., the Creek trail detour will be in place

At 1:30 p.m., the stadium parking lots will open

At 5 p.m., stadium gates open

The soccer game begins at 7 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The full traffic advisory is available at https://bit.ly/3RdHba2.