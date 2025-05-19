Traffic safety advocates to rally in SF for new Vision Zero policy

Walk SF and other Vision-Zero supporters Monday are holding a rally outside San Francisco City Hall centered around pedestrian deaths in the city.

Traffic safety advocates say the San Francisco's safety plan recently expired, and they are demanding a new Vision Zero policy.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city so far in 2025 has reported about 10 traffic deaths, with some investigations still pending. It's a far cry from the 42 reported last year, but advocates say even one death is too many.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.