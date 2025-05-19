San Francisco

Traffic safety advocates to rally in SF for new Vision Zero policy

By NBC Bay Area staff

Walk SF and other Vision-Zero supporters Monday are holding a rally outside San Francisco City Hall centered around pedestrian deaths in the city.

Traffic safety advocates say the San Francisco's safety plan recently expired, and they are demanding a new Vision Zero policy.

The city so far in 2025 has reported about 10 traffic deaths, with some investigations still pending. It's a far cry from the 42 reported last year, but advocates say even one death is too many.

