East Bay

Train operators knock down fire onboard in the East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

The crew of a train knocked down a fire onboard Saturday afternoon while east of Port Costa in the East Bay, according to firefighters.

The Crockett Carquinez Fire Department said it and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District both responded to the report of the fire, but the train operators had already dealt with the fire 

Albany 18 hours ago

Target store in the East Bay evacuated due to hazmat incident

PG&E Nov 30

East Bay power outage leaves thousands of PG&E customers in the dark

Crews stayed on-site to help cool the engine compartment down, the department said. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No word on what caused the fire. 

This article tagged under:

East Bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us