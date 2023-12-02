Train operators knock down fire onboard in the East Bay

The crew of a train knocked down a fire onboard Saturday afternoon while east of Port Costa in the East Bay, according to firefighters.

The Crockett Carquinez Fire Department said it and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District both responded to the report of the fire, but the train operators had already dealt with the fire

Crews stayed on-site to help cool the engine compartment down, the department said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No word on what caused the fire.