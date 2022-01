A Capitol Corridor train collided with an unoccupied car in the South Bay early Friday, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

At about 6:30 a.m., the train slammed into the car along Martin Avenue in Santa Clara and dragged it for several blocks along the tracks. Both occupants of the car were able to get out before the collision, police said.

No passengers were aboard the train.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the car stopping on the tracks.