A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said.

A man who was in the car was evaluated by first responders, who determined that he had no injuries, according to Union Pacific.

Lights on flash Seaport and Blomquist for the next 60 mins. Vehicles cannot turn on Blomquist, use alternate route https://t.co/UBlp8bNWX4 — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) September 2, 2022