San Francisco

Transgender youth rally and speak out against President Trump's executive orders

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

They're here and they're not going anywhere.

That's the message from transgender youth, their parents and supporters who joined Sen. Scott Wiener for a public show of resistance on Friday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The group is speaking out against President Donald Trump's recent executive orders it says are targeting their community.

Many believe they are being used as scapegoats in the president's new administration.

Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.

news Jan 27

Trump signs executive orders on military related to DEI, transgender troops and vaccines

Trump Administration Jan 28

Trump signs executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for everyone under 19

Santa Clara County 19 hours ago

Santa Clara County files lawsuit to block Trump's birthright citizenship order

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoDonald Trump
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us