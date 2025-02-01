Transgender youth rally and speak out against President Trump's executive orders

They're here and they're not going anywhere.
That's the message from transgender youth, their parents and supporters who joined Sen. Scott Wiener for a public show of resistance on Friday.
The group is speaking out against President Donald Trump's recent executive orders it says are targeting their community.
Many believe they are being used as scapegoats in the president's new administration.
Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.
