Transit Service During Bay Area Shelter in Place

Transit agencies across the Bay Area are either operating normally as an essential service or adjusting their schedules accordingly during the shelter in place order issued across six counties and the city of Berkeley.

BART: Bay Area Rapid Transit will continue regular service during a shelter-in-place order across the Bay Area to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, the transit agency announced Monday.

VTA: The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will continue to operate bus, light rail and paratransit services. Essential travel means taking trips to your jobs that are providing essential services, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, and other destinations that are necessary to access during this time of aggressive caution. For now, VTA will only suspend school trip service and run up to two-car trains where ridership is extremely low.

Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a reduced peak-hour schedule that goes into effect March 17. Morning and afternoon peak hour service will no longer feature Baby Bullet Service. The updated weekday schedule is available at www.caltrain.com.

Muni: Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Muni bus service will be temporarily reduced. Muni Metro rail service is currently running normal schedules. Cable car and E/F trains will be replaced with buses. There will be no special event shuttles at this time. Paratransit should be used for essential trips only. If you are 60 years old or older, or have health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or have a weakened immune system, it is advised that you avoid non-essential use of SF Access service at this time. If you are a paratransit customer and you need to cancel a previously scheduled SF Access trip, please call 415-285-6945.

SMART: The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) District is temporarily canceling weekend train service through Sunday, April 5. At this time, there is no change to weekday train service. SMART is monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as necessary, on a day-to-day basis.

San Francisco Bay Ferry: Ferry service on the Richmond, Harbor Bay and South San Francisco routes is suspended. Limited service will be offered on the Vallejo and Alameda/Oakland routes connecting to Downtown San Francisco. All weekend service and service to Pier 41 San Francisco and Mare Island has been suspended. All temporary schedules can be found at sanfranciscobayferry.com/news/shelter.