Transit union confirms VTA workers will strike Monday

The union representing frontline VTA workers in Silicon Valley Sunday confirmed that they will go on strike Monday morning.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, representing more than 1,500 VTA workers that include bus and light rail operators, said in a news release Sunday afternoon that the workers will strike Monday one minute after the stroke of midnight.

The notice comes in the wake of stalled contract negotiations. VTA Paratransit service will continue regular operations.

"We have been forced into this position because of the VTA's failure to negotiate in good faith. We care about our passengers, but the VTA doesn't seem to," Raj Singh, president/business agent of Local 265, said in a statement.

"For months, our members have been disregarded, their sacrifices ignored, and their needs dismissed," Singh said.

The union said VTA has failed to address critical issues such as fair wages, benefits, and grievance procedures and, according to the union, failed to improve workplace conditions.

Local 265 notified the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority board of the planned strike at its Thursday meeting.

"VTA is extremely disappointed that ATU is leaving the communities of Silicon Valley stranded without much-needed bus and light rail service," said Greg Richardson, VTA Deputy General Manager, in a news release Thursday.

The transit agency has made "a fair and reasonable offer" to the union of a wage increase that amounts to a total 9% over three years, and compounded over the 3-year period is 9.3%, Richardson said in the news release.

"While VTA has tried to reach an agreement, through conversations as late as this afternoon, there has been no progress. We need the union to return to the bargaining table," Richardson said.

ATU represents over 1,500 bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.