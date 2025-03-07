Transit union gives strike notice at VTA meeting

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 handed VTA leaders a notice with the intention to strike at Thursday's Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority meeting.

The union, which represents more than 1,500 workers, including light rail operators, dispatchers, and bus drivers, said it plans to strike, picket, and engage in other activities starting March 10 after failing to reach a new contract agreement.

Last week, the union expressed frustrations in a memo about an earlier offer from the VTA and accused the transit agency of not improving workplace conditions following a mass shooting in May 2021.

"Over the past few days, VTA has released multiple memos outlining their proposals, including the most recent one regarding employee pay during a potential work stoppage," read the union's letter issued by Rajvinder Singh, president and business agent, on Feb. 28. "Let me be clear - this memo is completely inaccurate. It is unlawful for them to deny employees the right to use earned sick time, and withheld pay for earned vacation is simply wrong. This is nothing more than a scare tactic that exposed the true character of VTA's executive leadership."

According to the memo, the VTA presented its "last, best and final" offer to the union last week. The offer called for a three-year contract with 4%, 3% and 2% wage increases.

As of Monday, the VTA had urged commuters to make backup plans and explore transportation alternatives amid the potential strike.

“Given this developing situation, VTA is encouraging residents and businesses to start preparing for alternative travel methods in case of a strike,” the agency said in a news release.

Union members had voted in mid-February to authorize the potential strike.