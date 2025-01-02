Transportation fares across Bay Area increase, commuters express concerns

Getting around the Bay Area will cost more as of Wednesday, and commuters are frustrated.

Most bridge tolls are increasing, and so are the costs of some transit.

"If I really need my car, like I'm lugging a lot of stuff back, then I will take the car and pay the extra fare," said Pablo Morales. "This is a car nation, unfortunately."

Morales relies on MUNI in San Francisco, and as the cost of goods goes up, he said he didn't expect transportation to be an exception.

"I guess, just like with everything else, everything is going up, but I also know the infrastructure is strapped for cash right now, so I guess it's understandable," he said.

BART riders will pay 5.5% more, or about $0.25, per fare. The transit agency said this will help keep pace with inflation, pay for operations, and restore financial stability.

Tolls to seven state-owned bridges will go from $7 to $8, and some MUNI fares will rise by $0.25.