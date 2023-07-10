bart

BART halts Green line service between Berryessa, Daly City

By Bay City News

bart_generic_0529_7375713
NBC Bay Area

There is currently no Green line BART service between Berryessa and Daly City, according to a social media post by BART officials Monday morning.

The post advises passengers traveling from the San Francisco line to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Delays in other areas continue Monday morning.

There is a major delay on the Berryessa Line in the Richmond, Daly City, Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton directions due to an equipment problem on the track between Coliseum and San Leandro.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bart
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us