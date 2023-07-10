BART halts Green line service between Berryessa, Daly City

There is currently no Green line BART service between Berryessa and Daly City, according to a social media post by BART officials Monday morning.

The post advises passengers traveling from the San Francisco line to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Delays in other areas continue Monday morning.

There is a major delay on the Berryessa Line in the Richmond, Daly City, Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton directions due to an equipment problem on the track between Coliseum and San Leandro.