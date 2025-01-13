BART to begin implementing new control system, schedule changes

BART on Monday begins implementing a new train control system to go along with schedule changes that will combine for a smoother, more efficient experience for riders.
The schedule changes are synchronized with 20 other Bay Area transit agencies. And the more modern control system, which will take a few years to complete, means more trains running closer together and fewer breakdowns, according to an agency spokesperson.
Mike Inouye has the full story in the video above.
