BART PD Says New Officer Deployment Strategy Leads to More Arrests

BART's interim police chief says the agency's new strategy that doubled the number of officers on trains is paying off in the form of more arrests, according to a news release Tuesday.

The BART Police Department in March and April recorded its highest monthly arrest totals since the start of the pandemic, agency data shows. In March, BART PD reported 258 arrests systemwide, and in April, the total rose to 266.

"These numbers are proof of the hard work being done by the people of the BART Police Department," interim Chief Kevin Franklin said in a statement. "Our redeployment strategy is a direct response to the safety concerns of our riders."

The new strategy doubling the number of sworn officers riding on trains within the core of the system launched on March 20.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Our riders have told us loud and clear they want to see more BPD presence on trains and in stations. That means more officers as well as unarmed Crisis Intervention Specialists and Transit Ambassadors," BART Board President Janice Li said in a statement. "I applaud BPD for being responsive to riders and hope that maximizing the visible safety presence, especially in the core of our system, will encourage more people to come back to BART."

The new strategy also includes non-sworn officers such as unarmed transit ambassadors, crisis intervention specialists (CIS), community service officers and fare inspectors, BART PD said.

CIS personnel alone responded to 277 calls during the last two months, according to agency data.

BART PD continues to recruit more officers to bolster its safety presence and is offering a $15,000 hiring bonus to academy recruits and lateral hires. The department says it currently has 29 officer vacancies.