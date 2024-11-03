BART

BART police arrest, identify suspect in weekend stabbing

By Bay City News

BART police investigators have arrested and identified a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred aboard an Antioch-bound train Saturday morning as it approached BART's 24th Street/Mission Station, transit officials said.

According to transit officials, the suspect's name is Jovany Portades and he is 34 years old, officials said in a press release Sunday morning.

Transit officials said that one of BART's more than 4,000 surveillance cameras allegedly caught an initial image of the suspect, which helped investigators to identify him.

A 54-year-old woman was stabbed in the unprovoked attack, according to BART police.

The victim was helped by a station agent until police arrived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information can call the BART Police Investigations anonymous tip line at (510) 464-7011. For urgent matters, call (510) 464-7000 or 911.

