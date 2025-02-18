Bay Area reacts to Delta plane crash in Toronto, 4th aviation incident this year

A Delta Air Lines crash Monday, the fourth this year involving a U.S. flight, is raising concerns about aviation safety as the Trump administration began firing hundreds of workers from the FAA last weekend.

Monday's crash, which injured 18 people, involved a Delta flight out of Minneapolis that crashed upon landing and ended up overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Bay Area aviation experts weighed in on concerns over air travel safety amid the mass firings at the Federal Aviation Administration.

