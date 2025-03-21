air travel

Bay Area travelers caught up in London-Heathrow chaos

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive outage at London's Heathrow Airport on Friday has caused chaos for travelers across the globe, including those flying out of Bay Area airports.

Overnight, some London-bound travelers found themselves back at San Francisco International Airport hours after they departed. While some flights were diverted to other airports in London. others were turned around and sent back.

"We took off, flew for about 3 hours, dozed off, turned around did a full loop, came back to SF," Pete Hill said. "Six hours later we’re back where we started."

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

