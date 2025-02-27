Caltrain delays in SF after truck crash knocks out power

Caltrain lost power Thursday morning from San Francisco to South San Francisco after a major truck crash on southbound Highway 101 knocked down a fence onto power lines and spilled fuel, according to transit agency.

The power outage occurred at about 5 a.m., after the truck crashed into the overhead wires and spilled about 160 gallons of fuel, Caltrain said.

Caltrain staff worked to restore power, but northbound trains were terminating at the Millbrae Transit Center until it power is restored. Riders can transfer to BART at that station.

Southbound trains were departing hourly.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative transportation like SamTrans, BART and Muni. For help finding options, call Caltrain at 800-660-4287.