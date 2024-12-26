travel

Holiday travelers return to airports, roads for trip home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many travelers over the next three days are heading back home after holiday celebrations, and highways and airports are expected to be busy.

TSA expects Thursday, Friday and Saturday to be very busy at San Francisco International Airport and other large airports across the country.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

SFO expects a 15% increase in the number of passengers through the holidays compared with a year ago.

Thom Jensen has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

travel
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us