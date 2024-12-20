119 million holiday travelers projected to hit the roads, airports

More record-breaking holiday travel projections for 2024: 119 million people are expected to fly or drive out of town in the coming days, according to AAA.

The official holiday travel period runs Dec. 21 through New Year's Day. The 12-day run is two days more than the past two years, AAA says.

The majority of the projected 119 million people traveling 50 miles or more will be on the roads, at 107 million. AAA says lower gas prices are a huge factor. Sunday, Dec. 22 is expected to be the worst day on the road.

About 7.8 million holiday travelers are taking to the skies. AAA advises air travelers to get an extra-early start.

"What we are recommending is give yourself plenty of time at the airport because what we saw over Thanksgiving … is that traffic going to the airport is bad," AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said.

"A lot of people are stuck in their Uber, stuck in their Lyfts or in their taxi. Or they're getting dropped off by a family member or they're driving, and they planned ahead and knew that they had TSA pre-check."

AAA says other modes of travel like cruises, trains and buses also have increased this year, with 4.5 million people combined. That’s the most in 20 years.