Southwest Airlines

Southwest Cancellations Saga Continues at Bay Area Airports

Hundreds more flights into and out of San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland canceled Thursday

By NBC Bay Area staff

SHUTTERstock

The Southwest Airlines holiday travel saga continued Thursday at Bay Area airports, with hundreds more flights into and out of the region canceled.

Here's the breakdown of canceled flights at the three major airports in the Bay Area as of 4:30 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, according to FlightAware.

  • San Francisco International: 38 cancellations (20 departures, 18 arrivals), 35 are Southwest
  • Mineta San Jose International: 145 cancellations (73 departures, 72 arrivals), 144 are Southwest
  • Oakland International: 117 cancellations (58 departures, 59 arrivals), all are Southwest

Overall across the U.S., there were 3,925 flight cancellations as of 4:30 a.m. PT Thursday, and 2,356 of them were Southwest, according to FlightAware.

