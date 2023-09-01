holiday travel

Millions expected to travel by air or road for Labor Day weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or hop on a plane for the Labor Day weekend, making it the third busiest holiday travel weekend of the year, according to federal officials.

About 95 million travelers will be on the move over the three-day weekend, including about 14 million by air, an 11% increase over last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

AAA says many more are taking to the roads for shorter getaways such as nearby beaches, theme parks or to visit family.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

holiday travel
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us