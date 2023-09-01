Millions expected to travel by air or road for Labor Day weekend

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or hop on a plane for the Labor Day weekend, making it the third busiest holiday travel weekend of the year, according to federal officials.

About 95 million travelers will be on the move over the three-day weekend, including about 14 million by air, an 11% increase over last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

AAA says many more are taking to the roads for shorter getaways such as nearby beaches, theme parks or to visit family.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.