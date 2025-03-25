VTA offers Uber vouchers to riders affected by ongoing strike

VTA is now offering tens of thousands of riders Uber vouchers to make up for the loss of service during the ongoing labor strike.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is providing riders up to $5 in vouchers for each Uber ride, with a maximum of two rides a day, the agency says.

Riders must pay the first $2.50 of any qualified ride, after which the $5 voucher will take effect. Any additional costs after the voucher is applied will be paid by the customer, VTA says.

Rides must begin and end at a VTA bus or light rail stop and must be ordered on Uber’s mobile app. The ride-hailing company has geo-coded all of VTA's transit stops onto its app, so the system knows when a ride is being hailed in close proximity to a VTA stop, the agency says.

The offer is valid only during VTA service disruptions directly related to the current work stoppage, the agency says.

For more information and instructions on how to redeem the voucher, visit the VTA website.