great pacific garbage patch

Bay Area Nonprofit Pulls 96 Tons of Trash Out of the Pacific Ocean

By Christie Smith

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After more than a month out on the Pacific Ocean, a Bay Area-based nonprofit organization returned home this week with 96 tons of trash.

The group, Ocean Voyages Institute, pulled the debris from an area that's known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

"It’s actually this huge area and it's filled with lots of derelict fishing nets and it's filled with lots of consumer debris," Ocean Voyages Institute founder and president Mary Crowley said.

Ocean Voyages Institute has spent the past 14 years focusing on solutions to the issue of plastics accumulating in oceans. On Wednesday, the group shared video and pictures from the crew's latest 45-day cleanup mission in the Pacific.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It really is restoring ocean habitat because without us removing this, a tremendous amount of ocean life gets either killed because they’re entangled in the debris or they consume and eat the debris which doesn’t digest in their stomach," Crowley said.

Capt. Locky MacLane said they used grappling hooks, large steel claws and other methods to try to capture the debris. It was a mission that got more challenging by the day.

"Much of the consumer waste has broken into smaller pieces, however we still see brands, coolers, beer crates, laundry baskets," he said.

Local

monkeypox 19 mins ago

Monkeypox Vaccine: State Health Department Has Over 10,000 Doses to Distribute

mega millions 2 hours ago

Mega Millions Fever Heats Up in the Bay Area as Jackpot Surpasses $1 Billion

The group said the recovered plastic will now be repurposed or recycled.

"Our thing is picking products that last so they will never get back in the ocean again," Crowley said.

The group is gearing up to head back out again soon.

This article tagged under:

great pacific garbage patchPacific Oceansausalito
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us