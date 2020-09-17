Travelers Anxious to Get Away from Bad Air, Coronavirus Lock Down

Six months into the coronavirus lock downs and well into an early and smoky fire season, more people are looking to get away from the Bay Area.

Other states are also starting to ease some quarantine requirements for California visitors.

At Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, traffic officers say it has been getting a little busy in the mornings and evenings lately.

More people are flying, but there's still a lot of details to consider before you decide to book a ticket.

The Vodapitch family took their first trip Thursday since the start of the pandemic. They're making a short hop - to Palm Springs - just far enough away to get away from home.

"When the smoke started happening with all the fires we couldn't go outside to enjoy it so we said, ‘let's go somewhere where air is fresh so we can get out and just enjoy the sun,’" said Danville resident Teresa Vodopich.

Her son is playing in a golf tournament there so they decided to fly the whole family.

There was a lot of planning that went into their short trip including masks, hand sanitizer and hotel cleanliness.

If you can deal with wearing a mask for more than five hours on a plane, Hawaii is starting a new travel program.

"Enabling travelers to avoid quarantine if they take the tests within 72 hour period prior to their arrival, and test negative.,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige.

The state is working with CVS and Kaiser Permanente to administer the tests there for a fee that travelers will pay.

But there are a couple of catches: visitors can only stay on the island of Oahu and most tourist attractions are still closed.

If you're planning a flight to other parts of the country, there's some good news, California infection rates are dropping so strict quarantine requirements are easing.

And if you plan to travel to most other countries, good luck.

"Malta and Croatia in Europe, and Turkey, but the rest of Europe is not accepting U.S. passports right now,” said travel agent Christina Turrini. “The islands of Tahiti are, Maldives is, most of the Carribean."

Turrini says most countries that do accept U.S. travelers have different rules to enter, so do your research.

